Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,048 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.41% of Simulations Plus worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 14.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $825.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

