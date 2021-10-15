Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,042.17 ($26.68).

ENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

LON ENT traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock had a trading volume of 868,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,163. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market cap of £12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,006.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,815.03.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

