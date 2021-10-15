Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ENV opened at $82.97 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Envestnet by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 13,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

