Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up to $55.77

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.77, but opened at $58.38. Enviva Partners shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 776.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

