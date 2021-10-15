Enviva Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,309% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.