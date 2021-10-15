Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $134.24 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $240.65 million and $35.67 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $134.24 or 0.00216199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

