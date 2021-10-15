ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce sales of $425.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $110.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,240. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

