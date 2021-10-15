Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $44,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.09. 3,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,137. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

