Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 7,674 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,467 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 120,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

