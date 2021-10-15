Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.46. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

