EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EQHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. EQ Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get EQ Health Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.