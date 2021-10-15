Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Croda International Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Croda International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan forecasts that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COIHY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Croda International stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.02%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

