Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PTC Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

PTC stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,336,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.