Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of WPRT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

