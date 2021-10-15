Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 15th (AKRTF, DCT, ISTR, MS, PRFT, SIEGY, SRMLF, TEF, TMHC, TPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 15th:

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

