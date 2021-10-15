Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 15th (BE, BLDP, CDDRF, ENIC, GNRC, HULCF, IFSUF, KIRK, LFT, MU)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 15th:

Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.