Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 15th (BE, BLDP, CDDRF, ENIC, GNRC, HULCF, IFSUF, KIRK, LFT, MU)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 15th:

Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT). B. Riley issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

