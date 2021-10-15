Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 15th (ABCM, ANFGF, ANGO, ARBFF, ATI, BP, CJEWY, DLAKY, EBCOY, HBRIY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 15th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

