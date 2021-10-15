Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 5.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.52% of Equity Residential worth $150,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. 19,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.