Ergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $360.46 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Ergo has a total market cap of $360.46 million and $5.61 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $11.26 or 0.00018377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,272.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.54 or 0.06243510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00310044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.56 or 0.01027473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00088477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00439009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00308281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00282861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.