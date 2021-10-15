Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.42. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 311,454 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of C$59.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

