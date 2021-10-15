Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $293.71

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.71 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.36). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.38), with a volume of 158,460 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £781.37 million and a PE ratio of 41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

