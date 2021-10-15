Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Hits $3.64 Million (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 1,522.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,924,933,631 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.