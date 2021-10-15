Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Hits $2.96 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00004842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

