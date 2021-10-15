Ethverse Market Capitalization Tops $936,525.23 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $936,525.23 and approximately $5,601.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

