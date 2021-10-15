Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Down 41.0% in September

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

