Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EURN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

