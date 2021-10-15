European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $26.72

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.72, but opened at $27.79. European Wax Center shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

