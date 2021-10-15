Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.14

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $29.37. Euroseas shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 251,507 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $187.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

