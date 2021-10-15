EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 104,975 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

