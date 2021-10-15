EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of YECO opened at $2.65 on Friday. EV Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

About EV Biologics

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

