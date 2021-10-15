Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $162.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $631.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $638.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $676.89 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $696.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

