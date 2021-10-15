Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to post $162.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.80 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $631.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $638.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $676.89 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $696.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Everi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

