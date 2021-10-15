Everipedia (IQ) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $199.15 million and approximately $58.34 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00110963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,773.52 or 0.99170543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.66 or 0.06289102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,488 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

