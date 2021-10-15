EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $141.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.16 million and the highest is $142.30 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.