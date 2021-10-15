EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.78 Million

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $128.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.14 million to $130.00 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $116.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $490.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.60 million to $494.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $554.06 million, with estimates ranging from $543.30 million to $572.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527,788 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 666,664 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.41 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,119.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

