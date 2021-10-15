Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 623,639 shares.The stock last traded at $30.63 and had previously closed at $29.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

