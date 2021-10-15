Evolent Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of 725% compared to the average volume of 753 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $3,682,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

