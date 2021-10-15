ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $802,053.91 and approximately $10,690.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001141 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

