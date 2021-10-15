Exeedme (XED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $629,243.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $26.54 million and $629,243.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00110907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.19 or 1.00241963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.97 or 0.06240612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

