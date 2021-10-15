Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00.

Shares of XELA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 10,668,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,444,189. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XELA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

