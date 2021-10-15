Exosis (EXO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $53,616.32 and $26.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.73 or 0.06284324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00307962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.95 or 0.01016950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.79 or 0.00446248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.00313846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00282032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

