Expanse (EXP) Price Up 45.7% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $90,681.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

