Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $36,252.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.99. 2,118,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.95 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

