Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1,002.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $57,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.17 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

