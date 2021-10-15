Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after buying an additional 338,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

EXPD stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

