Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

