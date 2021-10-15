Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EXPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Experian stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

