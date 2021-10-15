Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Exxe Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

