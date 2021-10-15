F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,955 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

