F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of F5 Networks worth $73,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $203.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.